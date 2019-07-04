Hema Malini expresses concern over violence against doctors; demands strict law to protect medical community

New Delhi: Expressing concern over attacks on doctors across the country, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on Thursday demanded Modi government to bring a strict law in place to protect the medical community and debar those who assault doctors from facilities, including hospitals.

"My concern is about the vicious attacks on doctors in various hospitals across the country. On 17 June, around eight lakh doctors walked out on an all India strike. For saving the life of a patient, the doctor goes through a very stressful condition," she said in Lok Sabha.

Calling doctors "superhero" and "national asset", the BJP leader said, "They are our superhero and national asset. We trust god and place equal trust in doctors. There should be a very strict law to protect the medical community. The government should make rules to blacklist those who assault doctors; they should be debarred from facilities, including hospitals."

Last month, a nationwide doctor's strike took place after a junior doctor at NRS hospital was assaulted by the family of a patient in West Bengal's Kolkata. However, the protest later came to an end on 18 June.

