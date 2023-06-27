Helicopter ferrying Mamata Banerjee made emergency landing due to low visibility
The CM was on the way to Bagdogra after a public gathering at Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said that Mamata is safe.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke base on Tuesday due to low visibility.
The CM was on the way to Bagdogra after a public gathering at Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said that Mamata is safe.
Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe, says TMC leader Rajib Banerjee
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/IVNIPV3oJD
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denies rioting in Dhulagarh, blames social media
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today denied any incident of rioting at Dhulagarh in Howrah district and alleged that "wrong information" was being given on social media.
GoAir flight with Gen VK Singh on board makes emergency landing at IGI
A Mumbai-bound GoAir flight with about 100 passengers, including former Army Chief General VK Singh, on board was forced to return to the airport here following a fire alarm today.
Bihar: Nitish Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather condition
Nitish Kumar was on a scheduled aerial survey of drought-hit areas in Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Gaya districts