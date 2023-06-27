India

Helicopter ferrying Mamata Banerjee made emergency landing due to low visibility

The CM was on the way to Bagdogra after a public gathering at Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said that Mamata is safe.

FP Staff June 27, 2023 14:33:32 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke base on Tuesday due to low visibility.

With inputs from agencies

