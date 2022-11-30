Height of Thievery: After an entire rail engine, thieves in Bihar steal a mobile tower

Patna: Thieves in Bihar are making a big catch and are robbing things which are beyond imagination. After swindling an entire rail engine, robbers have now stolen an entire 50-metre-high mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh from Patna.

The thieves posed as officials of the service provider GTPL Hathway Limited who have installed the tower on the terrace of a house of a person named Lalan Singh in Yarpur Rajputana colony in the Gardanibagh area of Patna.

Singh said that a group of people came to him posing as officials of the mobile company and allegedly said that the firm was incurring massive losses, therefore, they had planned to remove the mobile tower. He then allowed people in his house without verifying.

How did they manage to steal mobile tower?

In a complaint, it was stated that gang of thieves comprising 25 individuals came equipped with gas cutters and other required tools.

The thieves dismantled the entire tower and loaded the parts into the truck before stealing it away.

According to reports, the tower was installed about 15 years ago by Aircel mobile company and the monthly rent was fixed at Rs 10,000 at the time of installation. After Aircel shut down, GTPL took the tower.

How the robbery came to fore?

The robbery came to fore when officials reached Lalan Singh’s house to inspect a “malfunctioning” tower. When they arrived, they were left surprised that there was no mobile tower on the spot.

They then registered a complaint with the Gardnibagh police and the search to trace the robbers was initiated.

Also Read: Thieves dig tunnel under railway yard, steal entire diesel engine part by part

The robbery incident comes days after an entire diesel engine was stolen part by part from a railway yard at Begusarai district in Bihar.

The thieves dug a tunnel to the yard and started stealing parts, slowly doing away with the entire engine that was brought there for repairs.

