Heavy rains, thunderstorms cause blackouts, chaos in Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more rainfall

The India Meteorological Department said the thunderstorms with moderate rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 Km/h is likely to continue over the Delhi-NCR for the next two hours

Bringing much needed respite from the sweltering Heat , heavy rain along with thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning. Several parts of NCR witnessed power blackouts and the bad weather even affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where authorities have asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

This morning a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rains over Delhi is the first storm of moderate intensity of this season occurring since 1st March. Winds gusts max reported were upto 70kmph as per IGI at 7am. Thunderstorm Normal occurrence days at Delhi are around 12 to 14 days for whole March to May over Delhi while this season has been only 4 to 5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly, said Dr RK Jenamani, Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist.

The India Meteorological Department said dust storm/thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 Km/h very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain lash parts of National Capital. Early morning visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/8shwyQVGBq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Impact expected due to the thunderstorm and rain over Delhi-NCR:

Damage to vulnerable structures.

Damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

Traffic disruption on roads.

Occasional reduction in visibility.

Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

Loose objects likely to fly.

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Action suggested:

Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.

Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

Unplug electrical/electronic appliances.

Immediately get out of water bodies.

Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.