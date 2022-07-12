Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in Gujarat; 63 dead since 1 June

Rains lash several parts of south and central Gujarat, leading to a flood-like situation. The weather department has issued a warning for today and the next five days

At least seven people were killed as torrential rains lashed several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation. Over 9,000 people have been relocated and 468 rescued across the state. The death toll due to rain-related incidents has mounted to 63 since 1 June.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain in several districts for Wednesday. An alert has been issued for the next five days in south Gujarat.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death count due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

Ahmedabad received 219 mm of downpour on Sunday night, causing waterlogging in many residential areas. Roads went under water and educational institutions in the city remained closed on Monday, reports NDTV.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.

Trivedi said 18 platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required.

A total of 5,278 people in Chhota Udepur district, 2,902 in Navsari and 469 in Valsad and a few more in other rain-affected districts were shifted from flooded areas to safer places, out of which 3,821 stayed while others returned home after the water receded, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him of help from the Centre. Shah also said the Gujarat administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people.

“I spoke to Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp in view of the flood-like situation arising due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat and assured him all possible help from the Modi government. The Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

On request from the collector of Valsad, the Indian Coast Guard launched an operation on a Chetak helicopter and rescued 16 people despite marginal visibility in strong winds and torrential rains, reports ANI.

Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall since Sunday, resulting in waterlogging in various low-lying areas. Over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places, officials said.

