Heavy rains: Assam govt issues alert for residents of Guwahati, opens helpline numbers

Four persons were killed in a massive landslide at Boragaon in Guwahati city on Tuesday due to incessant rains since Monday night

Guwahati: In view of heavy rains, the Assam government on Tuesday issued an advisory for the people of Guwahati and adjoining areas not to venture out unless absolutely essential.

The state government also opened helpline numbers for the residents of the capital city of Assam.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory that "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."

The district administration has asked the people who are residing prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location or to contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297.

The government also opened helpline numbers - Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984, Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 and the numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.

The incessant rains caused waterlogging and landslides in many areas of Guwahati city. Rain waters submerged the campus of Guwahati railway station and several major roads and entered many houses in the city.

Four persons were killed in a massive landslide at Boragaon in Guwahati city on Tuesday due to incessant rains since Monday night.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.