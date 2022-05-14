Heatwave to worsen in Delhi, heavy rains in Kerala: IMD issues warning

This is the fifth heatwave -- one in March and three in April -- in the capital this summer season

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala, an orange alert for southern districts till 16 May 16 and an orange' alert for Delhi as well on Saturday.

Heat wave warnings:

Heat Wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan on 14th; heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 15th May. pic.twitter.com/eBzc82XUF3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2022

Delhi

The IMD has warned that the mercury may soar to 46-47 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is predicted to settle at 44 degrees Celsius as against 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Delhi on Friday saw the mercury rise to 46.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. The weather stations at Jafarpur and Mungeshpur had recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 degrees Celsius and 45.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, six notches above normal for this time of the year.

Pitampura also reeled under heatwave conditions, recording a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius.

A 'yellow' alert was issued to caution people about a heatwave on Sunday. Cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat next week.

This is the fifth heatwave -- one in March and three in April -- in the capital this summer season.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city.

The capital got a miniscule 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm. March saw nil rainfall against a normal of 15.9 mm. The IMD had predicted above normal temperatures in May.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Kerala

The IMD has issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday while an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts till 16 May.

The IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into sea till 16 May.

The weatherman has also issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on these days.

Since it was raining in the southern part of the state for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warning to people staying in low lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathi in the state, is likely to bring the first showers to Kerala by 27 May, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

Colour code

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings (heatwave) -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

In case of rainfall, a red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

With input from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.