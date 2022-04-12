Heatwave to continue in Delhi for sixth day in a row, capital records hottest April day in 5 years

IMD predicts heatwave to prevail in Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius

Heatwave in the beginning of the month of April, when there is spring in most part of the country, is not quite common in Delhi. However, the intense heatwave, with maximum temperature soaring past 41 degrees Celsius, over the last five days has been giving a difficult time to Delhiites.

National capital Delhi on Monday (11 April) recorded its fifth consecutive heatwave day with the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also, it is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. Notably, Monday was the hottest April day in Delhi since 21 April, 2017 when the maximum temperature touched 43.2 degrees Celsius.

News agency PTI said, the five heatwave days are the most for the month since 2017, when April recorded six days when the maximum temperature was recorded high enough for it to be classified a heatwave. Three more weeks are left in the month of April now and there is a possibility that the temperature may record new high in the coming days.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on 29 April, 1941.

Giving update on weather in Delhi, the weather department on Tuesday predicted that heatwave will continue to the sixth day in a row with the maximum temperature for the day to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

People in Delhi woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The relative humidity on Tuesday morning was 25 per cent, an IMD official said.

The weather office on Tuesday said cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted IMD scientist RK Jenamani saying, "... On Wednesday and Thursday, it (the temperature) will be around 39 degrees, before it begins to rise once again from Friday onwards. Delhi is likely to end the weekend around 41 degrees Celsius again."

The brief respite from Tuesday evening will be due to a western disturbance over northwest India. Jenamani said, "This will bring clouds over Delhi, that can bring down the maximum temperature by 1-2 degrees over most places. Delhi so far had clear skies which allowed temperatures to rise quicker."

Also, the meteorological department which had issued "orange" alert for Monday, has downgraded it to "yellow" for Tuesday and "green" for Wednesday and Thursday.

