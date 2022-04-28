Heat wave: Do's and Don'ts to keep yourself safe from scorching temperature

India Meteorological Department has warned of severe heat wave in as many as five states with maximum temperature soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi: With most parts of India battling soaring temperature, the National Disaster Management Authority, in a series of tweets, issued advisory to beat the heat wave.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of severe heat wave in as many as five states with maximum temperature soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in Delhi. IMD has predicted that at least for the next five days, heat wave conditions would prevail in most parts of the country. "Heatwave conditions to prevail over Northwest and Central India during next five days and over East India during next 3 days and abate thereafter," the weather office said.

Heat wave warning has been sounded for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha with temperature predicted to surpass 45 degrees Celsius.

Here are few do's and don'ts to beat the heat wave -

- NDMA stated that people should make sure to drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty

- People should use Oral Rehydration Solution, homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep themselves hydrated.

- Avoid cooking during peak hours and open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately.

- Avoid eating high-protein food.

- While going outside, people should wear lightweight, light coloured, loose and cotton clothes.

