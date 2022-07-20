Heartwarming: Kerala couple operates KSRTC bus together, wins hearts

Before she could conclude, Thara stated that they made this bus well-furnished and beautiful by spending money from their own pockets. Several people, including the elderly and students, have loved the trips on their bus, she added

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus plying on the Alappuzha-Karunagappally stretch has been winning hearts for all the right reasons. For locals in Alappuzha district, this bus is extraordinary as it has LED lights, a music system, CCTV cameras, attractive items and has been beautifully decorated from the inside.

More importantly, it's not just the bus that is grabbing eyeballs, but also the two staffers - driver Giri Gopinath and his wife, conductor Thara of KSRTC’s Haripad depot, who are equally interesting and much-in-love.

A video featuring the attractive bus and the couple’s story has been making waves on social media. Posted on Facebook by Iype Vallikadan, the clip shows the entire bus which is totally different from other local buses in Kerala.

In the now-viral video, Gopinath is heard saying - they met while working in a private firm 22 years ago. But due to opposition from both the families, they had to delay their wedding and eventually tied the knot in 2020 amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While they were waiting to get married and convincing families, Gopinath and Thara prepared for their state Public Service Commission (PSC) examination. In 2007, Gopinath passed his test, while Thara cleared it in the year 2010. At present, both of them work together in the Haripad depot.

Watch the video here:

Further in the clip, Thara explains how they share the work together. They wake up at 2 am every day and begin with cleaning the bus. They try to complete all the household chores and other duties before 5:30 am. Then, they begin the day’s trip with much excitement and dedication. Finally, the couple head back home by 10.30 pm.

Before she could conclude, Thara stated that they made this bus well-furnished and beautiful by spending money from their own pockets. Several people, including the elderly and students, have loved the trips on their bus, she added.

According to reports, there are six CCTV cameras installed for passengers' safety. Few emergency switches, automatic air freshener, dolls and other decorative items are also kept to entertain children during the journey.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.