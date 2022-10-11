Heart-shaped traffic lights in Bengaluru are getting all the love. But what do they signal?
The heart-shaped symbols as traffic lights were set up in a joint effort of Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)
New Delhi: A few traffic lights Karnataka’s Bengaluru have turned into the shape of a heart. This has been done to encourage the information technology hub, or IT hub, of India to turn into a ‘heart smart city’.
Heart-shaped traffic light in Bengaluru
The heart-shaped symbols as traffic lights were set up in a joint effort of Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to provide quick access to first aid or medical help in case of cardiac emergencies.
Where in Bengaluru can you see heart-shaped traffic light?
The modifications to the traffic lights and turning them into heart-shaped symbols were down in more than 15 locations across the city and the effort was introduced along with other initiatives to commemorate World Heart Day.
What the hospital said?
A post in the Twitter handle of the hospital chain read, “On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a ‘heart smart city’. These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same. ”
These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same.#ManipalHospitals #CPR #CardiacArrest
— Manipal Hospitals | #TogetherStronger (@ManipalHealth) October 2, 2022
QR codes near traffic signals in Bengaluru
As per reports, apart from the heart-shaped traffic lights, Manipal Hospitals has also set up QR codes near the traffic signals, which, when scanned will connect a patient to an emergency number and will be redirected to ambulances services at a single click.
The move is being taken to provide help at the click of a button during emergencies when one is unable to call and check at several places for medical help.
With inputs from agencies
