Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says 89% of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over 75 per cent of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India continues to fight against COVID-19. Vaccines have been proven to be the best weapon against the deadly virus so far and the government has been encouraging all the eligible population to get themselves vaccinated coronavirus.

So far, 89 per cent of the country's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID, while more than 75 per cent of children in the 12-14 age group have received the first dose, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers began on 2 February last year. According to the provisional reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), till 7 am Thursday (16 June), the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 195.67 crore. This has been achieved through 2,51,69,966 sessions.

"Congratulations India! With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 89 per cent of its adult population. The world's largest vaccination drive continues to create new benchmarks," Mandaviya tweeted.

Congratulations India! 🇮🇳 With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 89% of its adult population. The world's largest vaccination drive continues to create new benchmarks. चरैवेति चरैवेति! pic.twitter.com/4RQGIDWuz4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 15, 2022

"Over 75 per cent of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all my young friends to come forward and join the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated at the earliest!" the health minister said in another tweet.

हिंदुस्तान के बच्चे, नहीं किसी से कच्चे! Over 75% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. I urge all my young friends to come forward & join the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated at the earliest! pic.twitter.com/l6BuOcJmoi — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 15, 2022

As per the data by the health ministry, a total of 36,61,899 (36 lakh 61 thousand 8 hundred and 99) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 am, according to the ministry's data.

More than 5.99 crore children between the age group of 15-18 have received their first dose.

From 1 March, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination drive for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions was started. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 began on 1 April last year.

With production of more doses, the government expanded the ambit of the vaccination drive and from 1 May, 2021, those above 18 years were made eligible to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years started this year on 3 January.

Precaution doses or booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities started from January 10 this year.

On 16 March, 2022, vaccination for children between 12 and 14 was started. On 10 April, the government started administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.