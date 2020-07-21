HBSE 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: Overall result improves as 80.34% clear exam; girls outshine boys

The overall pass percentage improved by 5.86 percent from last year's performance, when only 74.48 percent students had cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage | Of the total 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the Haryana Class 12 examination 2020, 80.34 percent cleared it, reports said.

The overall pass percentage this year shows an improvement of 5.86% from last year's performance, when only 74.48 percent students had cleared the HBSE Class 12 exams, News18 said.

According to Hindustan Times, girls performed better than the boys in the Haryana board exam with a margin of 11.24 percent. While the success rate was 86.30 percent among girls, 75.06 percent boys cleared the Class 12 examination.

Click here for LATEST UPdates on HBSE 12th Result 2020

A girl student named Manisha bagged the first position in Haryana Class 12 Board Results by scoring 499 out of 500, the News18 report said. She is also the Arts stream topper.

Pushpa topped the Commerce stream scoring 498 out of 500 in the exam whereas Bhavna Yadav topped in the Science category scoring 496 out of 500 marks, the Hindustan Times report said.

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) announced the scores at a press conference on Tuesday for all the Class 12 streams. The result, however, is not yet available on the board's official website bseh.org.in.

Once uploaded, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scores.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'

Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

Passing criteria: To pass the Haryana Board Class 12 exams, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam. However, those who are unable to secure the minimum marks in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

This year, board exam results in Haryana have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board could not complete the exams due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus.