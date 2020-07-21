live

HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana board to declare class 12 scores at 5 pm at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.

FP Trending July 21, 2020 16:19:41 IST
July 21, 2020 - 16:13 (IST)

How to check results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'
Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu
Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number
Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'
Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen
Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

July 21, 2020 - 16:11 (IST)

Haryana Class 12 Board results likely to be out at 5 pm

The Haryana board will declare the Class 12 board results for all streams at its official website bseh.org.in. According to reports, the result will be announced at 5 pm.

The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 or Intermediate Results 2020 on the official website bseh.org.in  today(Tuesday, 21 July). The time of the release of the results was not announced by the board but reports said that they will be declared at 5 pm.

Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the results will be out today and that candidates will be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams they already appeared for.

The Class 12 exams started on 3 March and ended on 31 March, 2020. The exams were for 3 hours each, Times Now reported.

HBSE had appointed 3,353 examiners for the evaluation process. Out of these, 160 were for Economics, 1,061 were for English, Fine Arts had 94, Hindi had 93, Mathematics had 277, Home Science got 159 evaluators.

To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.

Students will then have to enter their roll number and other required details to get their results displayed on the screen.

Reports said that Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar topped the Class 10 exam with 500 marks. Five students secured the second position with 499 marks, while two students bagged the third position.

Updated Date: July 21, 2020 16:19:41 IST

