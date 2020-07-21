HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative ways to check Class 12 scores if official website bseh.org.in is slow

Haryana Board Class students can check their result on third-party websites and via SMS if the official website bseh.org.in is slow or unresponsive

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), announced the results for nearly 2.25 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 12 exams, today (Tuesday, 21 July), reports said.

Once uploaded, students will be able to check their scores on the board's official website bseh.org.in and results.bseh.org.in.

This year, board exam results in Haryana were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board could not complete the exams due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Earlier, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh had told The Indian Express that the result will be announced at 5 pm. However, the presser was slightly delayed, and the result was finally announced at

As has been observed earlier during state board results, there are chances of the official websites acting unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such case, students need not fret as there are alternative ways to check the HBSE Class 12 results.

Alternative websites for HBSE 12th Result 2020:



Below are third-party websites where students can check their Class 12 scores

1) examresults.net

2) jagranjosh.com

3) indiaresults.com

Steps to check HBSE 12th result via SMS

To receive results of Class 12 exams on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format:

- RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER and send the text message to 56263.

Steps to check HBSE 12th result on examresults.net

Step 1: Log on to examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Haryana in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Haryana Class 12 result 2020.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.

Steps to check HBSE 12th result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Haryana in the list of the states or type the URL haryana.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter.

Step 3: Search for the link that says Haryana Class 12 result 2020.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

The board had cancelled conducting major papers of Class 12 including chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology/ entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.