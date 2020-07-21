HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Haryana Board announces results; check official website bseh.org.nic

A total of 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores on official website bseh.org.in.

HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), has announced the results of Class 12 exams today (Tuesday, 21 July).

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'

Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

Passing criteria:

To pass the Haryana Board Class 12 exams, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam. However, those who are unable to secure the minimum marks in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

This year, board exam results in Haryana have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board could not complete the exams due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The exam for the remaining papers of Class 12 was held in July. The remaining papers were: Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.