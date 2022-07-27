Haven’t needed painkillers since we won Tiger Hill: Quadruple amputee soldier told Narendra Modi during Kargil War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Himachal Pradesh had jumped into providing relief, extending hope and expressing solidarity with the wounded bravehearts during the height of Kargil War

New Delhi: India observed the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July to commemorate its spectacular victory on rogue Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict that was fought and won at great heights, literally. Several pitched battles of nerve were fought in the Kargil district of Ladakh and Pakistani intruders purged from the Motherland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who back then was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, did not miss a moment to jump into providing relief, extending hope and expressing solidarity with the injured bravehearts.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Kargil during the war and later, recalling his visit, said the voyage had given him the experience of a pilgrimage.

When the Kargil war broke out in 1999, PM Modi was in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Recalling those days, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal says PM Modi said: “Dhumalji we should go to Srinagar”.

They took an Mi-17 helicopter, packed it with food, clothing and other essential relief material and reached Srinagar.

"When we arrived in Srinagar, heavy shelling was still on. Modi and I decided to hand over the relief material to be taken to the soldiers fighting the Pakistanis on the frontlines," Dhumal recalls.

Dhumal says PM Modi insisted on meeting the injured soldiers undergoing treatment in Srinagar. “We visited the injured in the hospital and went on giving relief material to soldiers, who would take the stuff and keep it beside their beds.”

“One of the jawans did not extend his hands to receive the relief material. We thought he was displeased, so we kept the aid on his bed and moved on," Dhumal said.

While the two were moving on to the other soldiers, a doctor came running towards them and said, "Sir, yesterday this solider (who had not taken the relief material) lost both his arms and legs in a mine blast.”

Modi lovingly placed his hands on his head and asked, "You must be in a lot of pain."

"Since last evening, I have been fine," the injured soldier replied. PM Modi asked, "Is it due to pain killers or injection?" The soldier then said what a true warrior would have. "Sir, last evening, we won Tiger Hill back from Pakistan and after that I am fine and have not been sensing any pain."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also posted throwback pics from that time on Twitter in 2019.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

Kargil War

On 3 May, 1999, local shepherds informed the Indian Army about the presence of Pakistani troopers and militants in the region. On May 9, heavy shelling was initiated by Pakistan side, targetting Indian Army's ammunition depots in Kargil.

The Pakistani army and militants infiltrated into Dras and Kaksar sectors on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) and on 10 May, 1999, the Indian Army launched Operation Vijay to clear the posts in the high-altitude Kargil sector, occupied by Pakistani soldiers and militants.

The Indian Air Force was called to conduct air strikes on 26 May, 1999 and several infiltrators were eliminated. It was on 9 June, the Indian Army recaptured two key positions in the Batalik Sector.

The then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Kargil 13 June, 1999, amid heavy shelling from Pakistan side. However, it was on the same day, the Indian Army regained control of Tololing peak.

On 4 July, 1999, the Indian Army recaptured Tiger Hill and the very next day Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced the withdrawal of his army from Kargil.

On 12 July, 1999, Pakistan troopers were forced to retreat. It was on 26 July, 1999, the Indian Army recaptured all the positions occupied by Pakistan and ‘Operation Vijay’ was declared a success. Notably, it was also the first televised war viewed extensively across the country.

