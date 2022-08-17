'Have to oust the dictatorial government': Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at Centre

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also lashed out at BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi and called him a 'liar'.

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has hit out at the Centre and called it a 'dictatorial' government.

When asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Lalu said, "We have to oust the dictatorial government. Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai."

The RJD chief also lashed out at BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi. When asked about BJP MP Sushil Modi's allegations after the new government came to power in Bihar, Lalu added, "Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong."

#WATCH | "We have to oust the dictatorial govt. Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says when asked about 2024 polls "Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong," when asked about BJP MP Sushil Modi's allegations after the new Govt came to power in state pic.twitter.com/L7LcH8jCLo — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier today hit out at Nitish Kumar over Kartikeya Singh's induction into the Bihar cabinet.

Sushil Kumar Modi said, "If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed."

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he has no information about Kartikeya Singh's alleged outstanding arrest warrant.

