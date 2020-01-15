'Have recommended dismissal of DSP Davinder Singh', says J&K police chief; cop was arrested with two Hizbul terrorists

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the force has recommended dismissal of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who was arrested in company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, and handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said the police has also recommended for taking back the gallantry medal awarded to Davinder by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state on Independence Day in 2018, stressing that the police will act "very ruthless" as "we don't believe in sheltering or protecting people who have no loyalty towards the force, nation and their people".

Police had arrested Davinder on Saturday at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.