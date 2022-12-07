'Have fallen in love with India even more, one bad incident won't change my view': Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai

Hyojeong Park, a YouTuber from South Korea came to India to create content. However, an unfortunate incident changed her life but not how she sees India.

“I have fallen in love with India even more because of all the support and the love I got and I will continue to travel in the country,” she told Firstpost in an exclusive conversation.

On 30 November, a user posted a video on Twitter that showed two men harassing Park on the streets of Mumbai while she was live streaming.

In the disturbing video, the men are seen stalking Park. One of them grabbed her and then tried to kiss her.

The incident that happened on 29 November sparked national outrage. As the video went viral on social media, the Mumbai Police arrested the two men.

“After the unfortunate incident, a lot of people asked me how has your image of India changed. Are you going to leave India soon? My answer to them is no.”

“I had a very bad experience with two Indian men but the ones who are helping and supporting me are also Indians.”

Recalling the incident, Park said that she felt “shocked, very uncomfortable and unsafe.”

“One of the guys started asking me to sit on his bike. I told him no multiple times but he did not stop,” she said.

“I tried my best to leave without triggering him but he kept following me with his friend and asked me for my phone number,” she added.

“I decided to give him a fake phone number because I could not walk to my hotel while he was following me. But he didn’t leave me alone.”

“At that time, a viewer who was watching my live stream, and was nearby came to the spot and told the men to go away. After that, the men started to keep a distance and I just ran back to my hotel,” Park said.

