Hathras gangrape: Vehicles in Adityanath’s UP can overturn anytime, says BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

Amid spiraling outrage over the death of a Dalit woman gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said “vehicles can overturn anytime in Yogi Adityanath’s state”.

“The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi (Adityanath) is the Chief Minister. Main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh mein kabhi bhi gaadi palat jaati hai (I know that in his state, vehicles can overturn anytime),” ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Although Vijayvargiya did not specify or take any names, his remarks are being seen as a reference to the way gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of eight policemen, was killed following his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police in July.

According to the UP Police, Dubey was shot dead on 10 July while trying to escape after the police vehicle carrying him overturned near Kanpur, a day after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh. Dubey had snatched the gun of a policeman and opened fire, the police had said.

The gangster was accused of killing of eight policemen during a raid at his house in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, the UP Police are under scrutiny over the way they handled the Hathras gangrape case. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

As news of her death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars, and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

Several leaders of Opposition parties hit out at the BJP government in the state over the manner in which the cremation was conducted, with the Congress demanding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation.

Earlier on Wednesday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime. The state's home secretary Bhagwan Swarup will lead the SIT and DIG Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days' time.

With inputs from PTI