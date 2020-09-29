19-year-old Dalit girl from UP's Hathras dies nearly two weeks after gangrape and assault

The girl passed away at a hospital in Delhi, where she had been moved from an intensive care unit in Uttar Pradesh

A 19-year-old Dalit girl died at a hospital in Delhi nearly two weeks after being gang-raped and assaulted allegedly by four upper caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, reports said.

She was moved to Delhi on Monday, before which she was in an hospital ICU in Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV.

Reacting to the death, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Twitter, "The death of a Dalit gangrape victim in Uttar Pradesh is extremely saddening. The government must extend all possible help to her family, and should ensure the trial of the case in a fast track court so that the criminals are punished soon. This is the BSP's demand."

यूपी के हाथरस में गैंगरेप के बाद दलित पीड़िता की आज हुई मौत की खबर अति-दुःखद। सरकार पीड़ित परिवार की हर संभव सहायता करे व फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में मुकदमा चलाकर अपराधियों को जल्द सजा सुनिश्चित करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 29, 2020

Earlier, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that all thee four accused named in the rape case, which took place on 14 September, have been arrested.

The girl was attacked a fortnight ago at a village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

The teenager was later found brutally injured, with her tongue cut off while the accused attempted to strangulate her, according to the officer.

She resisted their attempt and in the process ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

A spokesperson of Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where she was earlier admitted, said the girl's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

One of the doctors treating the girl said, "Due to the damaged spinal cord, the victim has quadriplegia (paralysis in all four limbs) and is not able to breathe properly."

Based on her brother's complaint, earlier the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

With inputs from PTI