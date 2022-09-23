Panipat: A head constable posted in Harayana Police tendered his resignation as mark of a protest against the corruption prevailing in the department.

Ashish Kumar of Panipat police gave his resignation cum complaint to Superintendent of police in Panipat alleging that his colleagues from Tehsil camp deliberately escaped some criminals accused of gambling, drug peddling and illicit liquor, whom, he had arrested on September 19 and 20.

“If they want to protect criminals then why I am working this hard to catch them at the first place,” he said adding, “I don’t work for money as I don’t need it, I joined force to serve my people and my country but current circumstances are forcing me to resign and stay at home,” he said.

When asked if he tried to contact any senior official for help in the matter, Kumar said, “No senior is ready to help me or anyone in such matters.”

Meanwhile, the senior officials in the force told media that Kumar is capricious in his job, “He was complained to have conducted raids in someone else’s jurisdiction and also conducted raids there,” a senior police official said.

Kumar alleged in his resignation that he is not able to take action against a few individuals as they have

‘protection’ from his seniors.

“Such acts should be stopped with immediate effect. Despite knowing everything they are not able to stop such illegal activities, as a result I have decided to quit the job,” he told media.

His resignation, however has not been accepted yet.

(With inputs from agencies)

