Haryana: youth dies after meeting girlfriend; kin allege foul play

Haryana: A 20-year-old man who had gone to meet his girlfriend in the neighbouring village was allegedly beaten and forced to consume poison on Sunday, family members alleged after youth succumbed in the hospital in Bhiwani here.

The deceased, Ashish was a resident of village Jadwa in Mahendragarh district, had come on a bike to meet his girlfriend in Bahal of Bhiwani district. After clearing his 10+2, Ashish was looking for a job.

According to the family members, he had met the girl a few months ago when she had come to their village in Mahendragarh to attend a function at her aunt’s house.

It has been alleged that on Sunday evening Ashish had left the house on a bike, allegedly to meet his girlfriend after receiving a text message from the her.

However, when he reached there, the girl’s relatives thrashed him and forcibly fed him poisonous substance.

After his health deteriorated, he was first taken to Bahal’s community hospital but was referred to Civil Hospital in Bhiwani, say reports.

Meanwhile, after getting the information about this, Ashish’s family rushed to the hospital where he narrated the sequence of events to his parents, allege family members.

He succumbed to injuries sometime after that, police officials said.

SI Rajendra Singh, investigating officer in the case said he was informed about the death of the youth during treatment in the civil hospital after which a team of local police had reached the hospital to ensure an autopsy and handover of the body.

He further added that a detailed investigation of the matter. An FIR will be filed based on family and relatives’ statements.

Ashish was the only son of his parents, while he has an elder sister who is married.

