Haryana TET 2021: BSEH releases admit cards at haryanatet.in; check steps to download here

Candidates preparing for the Teacher Eligibility Test should note that to qualify for the exam they need to score 60 percent, which is 90 marks.

The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been put out by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who are preparing for HTET 2021 can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at https://haryanatet.in/.

As per the schedule, the state teacher eligibility test will be conducted on 18 and 19 December. Furthermore, the application process for the same commenced on 15 November, this year.

Steps on how to download Haryana TET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official HTET website at https://haryanatet.in/

Step 2: Search and click on HTET registration link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As the page opens, candidates need to enter their login details to download Haryana TET Hall ticket. Then click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the HTET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card properly.

Step 6: Kindly, keep a hard copy of the same for further use or reference.

Check direct link to download Haryana TET Hall ticket 2021: https://haryanatet.in/

According to an Indian Express report, the Haryana Board has kept aside a few of the admit cards of candidates on hold. They have done this due to discrepancies in the image of the applicant, as well as differences in signature or thumb impression that have been uploaded in the application form. Furthermore, a list of such candidates has been published on the official website and the admit cards will be released by 13 December; only if they upload the correct details as per guidelines.

Candidates preparing for the Teacher Eligibility Test, should note that to qualify for the exam they need to score 60 percent, which is 90 marks. Meanwhile, applicants belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 percent or 82 marks.

For the unversed, candidates who pass paper I of HTET will be qualified to teach classes 1 to 5. Those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be entitled to teach classes 6 to 8. Also, applicants who clear the post-graduate teacher (PGT) will be allowed to teach classes 9 to 12. However, the qualifying instructions will remain the same for all three categories.