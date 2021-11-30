HTET 2021: Application deadline ends today at bseh.org.in; check details here

Candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms starting from 1 December, while the last day is 3 December, 2021

The online application process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 will conclude today, 30 November. Those who are interested in the eligibility test can apply online by visiting the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)’s official website at https://bseh.org.in/.

Candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms starting from 1 December, while the last day is 3 December, 2021.

As per the schedule, the HTET 2021 will be conducted on 18 and 19 December. Appearing candidates should note that the duration for the exam is 150 minutes. However, the admit card will be released by the Board on 8 December.

Here are few simple steps to register for HTET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://bseh.org.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the Registration or Login link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidate will then have to register themselves and proceed with the application process

Step 4: Finally, upload the documents, pay the required fee and also submit the form

Step 5: Keep a print of the application form for future use or need.

Applicants can check the official notification of HTET 2021 here.

Details on eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, need to be 18 to 38 years of age. As per education qualification;

For Primary Teacher (PRT): Candidates should hold a senior secondary certificate with at least 50 percent marks. Even those, appearing in the final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in agreement with NCTE regulations, 2007, can apply.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Candidates must hold a graduate degree in the respective subject as well as a BEd certificate from any recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Interested candidates in this section, should have a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks from a recognised university as well as a BEd certificate from any recognised university in the country.

For more details and updates, keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.