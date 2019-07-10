Haryana Police to launch drive to spread awareness about cyber crime, prevent people falling victim to fraud

Chandigarh: Haryana Police will soon launch a new public awareness campaign through SMS and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to educate and alert people against online frauds, cyber crime and other fictitious offers. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said through this initiative, police will advise and caution people to be wary of unsolicited and fictitious offers received through emails, phone calls and text messages.

Virk said text messages and social media platforms would alert citizens to be careful about online frauds such as promising lotteries and prize money. As part of the initiative, one or two text messages would be sent to cell phone users every week by their respective service providers asking them to maintain vigil against possible fraudsters. For this purpose, a meeting with telecom service providers would soon be convened, he said. A similar practice would also be followed to reach out to maximum people through various social media platforms, the police official mentioned.

"Cyber criminals are constantly looking for ways to make money at others expense. A number of such complaints are being received where people are asked to click on links provided in the emails and SMS resulted in the loss of money. Awareness is mandatory and the best defence to save gullible people from being victims of such frauds. This will also help in maintaining better coordination between police and public," he added.

Under the campaign, Virk said people would be sensitised about general safety and security measures, cyber crime-related awareness, traffic rules awareness, spoofed calls from abroad especially from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan asking information about security and Nigerian frauds.

In addition, dos and don'ts relating to weather-related advisories such as fog, rain, natural disasters such as earthquake, cyclones and land sliding, festival and events, religious journeys such as Kanwar and Amarnath Yatra as well as Haj would also be covered under this drive, said Virk.

