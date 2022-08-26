India

Haryana: Family of six found dead in Ambala, suicide note recovered

Crime team has been called to the scene, said Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala

FP Staff August 26, 2022 11:23:54 IST
Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala. ANI

Ambala: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their residence in Balana village of Ambala, police said.

Crime team has been called to the scene, said Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala.

“Suicide note recovered. Further investigation underway,” Sharma added.

(With inputs from ANI)

August 26, 2022

