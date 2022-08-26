Haryana: Family of six found dead in Ambala, suicide note recovered
Crime team has been called to the scene, said Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala
Ambala: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their residence in Balana village of Ambala, police said.
Crime team has been called to the scene, said Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala.
“Suicide note recovered. Further investigation underway,” Sharma added.
(With inputs from ANI)
