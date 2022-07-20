Haryana DSP murder: Door-to-door checking being done, says Anil Vij

We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state, Anil Vij said

Chandigarh: A day after the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said "door-to-door checking" is being done to arrest the accused, adding that strict measures are being taken to ensure law and order in the state.

"Door-to-door checking is being done. We are investigating the matter. We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state," Anil Vij said.

Door-to-door checking is being done. We are investigating the matter. We are taking strict measures to ensure law and order in the state: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on DSP probing illegal mining mowed down in Nuh, yesterday pic.twitter.com/E8o9utoEQJ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, shopkeepers downed shutters in Tauru town of Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday over the killing of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh.

Singh had signalled a truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Various organizations, including the Haryana PWD workers' union and school teacher association, took out a march demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Schools were also shut down in the town. Public transport vehicles were seen plying but there were very few people on the roads.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stern action against them, the protesters marched up to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surender Pal's office and submitted a memorandum to him.

Hours after the DSP's death, police said the truck cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them. Meanwhile, police raided the house of the truck driver Mittar, the main accused, who is absconding but found that his family had already fled.

A senior investigation officer of the Nuh crime unit said, "We raided Mittar's house Tuesday night but found his house locked. All of his family members are also absconding while the accused has switched off his mobile phone."

Police said they have been carrying out raids to nab him.

(With inputs from agencies)

