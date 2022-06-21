Haryana CM guarantees government jobs for Agniveers after 4-year term

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Agniveers, after 4 years of service in defence forces, can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that his government would give "guaranteed" employment to Agniveers after they return from 4 years of defence forces service.

"I make this announcement that under the Agnipath scheme, those Agniveers who shall come back after serving the nation for four years, those people shall be given employment in Haryana government," Khattar tweeted.

He said that those (75 per cent of Agniveers who would return after four years of service) who want to get Haryana government jobs will be given guaranteed employment.

"Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them," the Haryana chief minister said while addressing a state-level International Yoga Day function at Bhiwani.

The announcement comes amid the protests and agitation against the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme in Haryana and other parts of the country.

The Central government on 14 June unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services.

On Thursday, it relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year as protests against the scheme intensified.

The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitment into the military remaining being stalled for over two years due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the home ministry announced that 10 per cent of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles would be reserved for 'Agniveers' and also gave a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers' who meet the eligibility criteria.

With inputs from PTI

