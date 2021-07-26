Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Pass percentage at 100; check bseh.org.in

Haryana Board chairman, Jagbir Singh, informed that this year a total of 2,21,263 candidates have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the total, 14,416 were boys and 1.06,847 girls

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Results Declared: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, announced the results of Class 12 exams on Monday, 26 July. Over 2 lakh students had registered themselves for the exam this year.

The pass percentage for BSEH class 12 is 100 percent. As many as 1,06,847 girls had registered for the board exam while, 14,416 boys had applied.

Follow LIVE Updates on HBSE 12th Result 2021 here

The state board exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were announced at a press conference by Jagbir Singh, Chairman of BSEH.

Steps to check their HBSE 12th Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'BSEH class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number to view the results

Step 4: The BSEH Class 12 results will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future reference

How to check HBSE 12th Results 2021 on app

Class 12 students can also check their results on the mobile application Board of School Education Haryana available on the Google Play Store. They can log in to the app with their name and roll number and view the results.

Evaluation criteria:

This year, marks in Class 12 have been calculated based on the score of students in classes 10, 11 and the internal exams of Class 12. The least weightage was given to the marks scored in class 11 as the board was unable to conduct the final examinations because of the pandemic.

Improvement exams to be held in August

The board has also granted passing marks (33 percent) to those students who were absent in any of the exams.

BSEH class 12 students will be given the opportunity to sit for the exam if they are not satisfied with their results. The exams will be conducted in August by the Haryana Board.

Last year, the pass percentage of BSEH class 12 was 80.34 percent. Three lakh students appeared for the examination in 2020. In 2019, the pass percentage of the BSEH class 12 board exams was 74.4 percent.