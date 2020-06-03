Haryana Board Class 10 result date: BSEH will not declare marks for four subjects on 8 June, results postponed indefinitely

Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020 | The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has indefinitely postponed the Class 10 board examination 2020 result declaration, which was earlier expected to be announced on 8 June.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 board exam result on bseh.org.in. A report by Jagran Josh mentions that BSEH will only declare scores for four subjects.

BSEH could not conduct the Class 10 Science examination due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The report said the Haryana Board officials have confirmed that the pending exam for the Science subject will be conducted later. Students who want to opt for the Science stream in Class 11 and 12 are required to take the exam.

BSEH recently announced that all pending examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from 1 to 15 July. The detailed time table will be uploaded by the board 10 days prior to the examinations.

The Times of India report also quoted the Haryana education minister as saying that schools in the state could be opened in July, but ahead of that demo schools would be made operational.

According to Pal, if there are 30 students in one class, only 15 could be called for being part of the demo and the remaining could be asked to come the following day.

The minister also said that schools could operate in morning and evening shifts. He added that there would be no winter vacation for this year's academic session in Haryana.