Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020 pass percentage: 64.59% students clear BSEH matric exam; check scores at results.bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared | Girls outperformed boys in the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 examination, the results for which were declared on today (Friday, 10 July, 2020) on the official website — results.bseh.org.in.

Students of class 10 have been scoring subsequently higher pass percentages since 2018, The Indian Express reported.

Approximately 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the BSEH Class 10 examination in the year 2020.

In 2019, Haryana had witnessed an improvement in pass percentage with 57.39 percent clearing the Class 10 exam. Girls had outperformed boys in the 219 Class 10 board exams. While 62 percent girls passed the exams in 2019, the pass percentage for boys stood at 53 percent.

This year's pass percentage figures, however, may change later as the board is expected to declare results for only four papers.

BSEH could not conduct the Class 10 Science examination due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The report said the Haryana Board officials have confirmed that the pending exam for the Science subject will be conducted later. Students who want to opt for the Science stream in Class 11 and 12 are required to take the exam.

BSEH recently announced that all pending examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from 1 to 15 July. The detailed time table will be uploaded by the board 10 days prior to the examinations.

Here's how too check the result on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official BSEH result website results.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select 10th Regular March 2020 or Class 10 Board Result 2020 under 'course' section on the left hand side.

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information on the right-hand side box

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference