Haryana Board asks teachers to evaluate Class 12 answer sheets from home by 2 May; check bseh.org.in for details

The Board School of Education, Haryana, has asked teachers to evaluate Class 12 answer sheets from home in view of coronavirus lockdown.

The board has set up 39 marking-cum-collection centers across the state. It has already informed school principals and sent messages to teachers appointed for the evaluation process on their mobile numbers in this regard.

Around 3,353 examiners have been appointed subject-wise for the evaluation of answer sheets. Out of these, 160 are for Economics, 1061 for English, 94 for fine arts, 933 for Hindi, 159 for Home Science, 277 for Mathematics, 417 for Physical Education, 198 for Physics and 54 for Punjabi.

The examiners have been asked to collect answer sheets from their centers on 22 April. The checked answer sheets are to be submitted by 2 May.

Class 10 answer sheets will have to be submitted on 22 April.

All the examiners have been directed to follow coronavirus related guidelines like wearing mask and maintaining physical distance at collection centres.

Haryana Board earlier this month had asked teachers to evaluate Class 10 answer sheets at home to avoid delay in the declaration of results.

The HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the board’s official website https://bseh.org.in/home once the evaluation process is complete.

