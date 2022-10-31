Haryana blames Punjab for stubble burning, BJP state govt says instances sharply down
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 -the highest so far this season - on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday
New Delhi: Harayana on Monday blamed neighbouring Punjab for stubble burning as the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category in Capital New Delhi.
“We created awareness among farmers and also took legal action including imposing penalties and registering FIRs. Incidents of stubble burning have reduced significantly in Haryana as compared to Punjab,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.
According to PTI, The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 -the highest so far this season – on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday.
It logged 112 and 43 cases of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Sunday.
The CAQM had on Thursday said the increased incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year “is a matter of serious concern”.
According to satellite remote sensing data, up to 24 October, only about 39 percent of the sown area in Punjab had been harvested and thus the rising number of fire events was an alarming situation, it had said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services said it has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat rising air pollution.
The 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Bawana, Rohini Sector-16, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mayapuri, officials told PTI.
With inputs from agencies
