Haryana BJP, Congress leaders on same page against Punjab CM on his Chandigarh claims
Bhagwant Mann had earlier moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab
Resonating similar sentiments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have condemned the resolution moved by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.
"Chandigarh issue should be resolved by sitting together, it is not something that can be passed unilaterally in Assembly. They (AAP) have been in power for four days and are raising these controversial issues; there must be a hidden agenda behind this... The Punjab public will see their agenda. We will not let it reach its goal. Chandigarh was, is, and will be the capital of Haryana and Punjab," ANI quoted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as saying.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party was held at Haryana Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. Among those present were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda.
"Today, in the CLP meeting, we discussed the resolution passed in Punjab Assembly regarding Chandigarh. We will oppose this resolution strongly because Chandigarh belongs to Haryana," said Bhupinder Hooda.
Besides them, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also moved a notice on Monday under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. He has called the Punjab Assembly's resolution "unconstitutional" and "misleading".
For the unversed, Bhagwant Mann had on 1 April moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution was moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule. Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. He read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab, ANI reported.
On 27 March, Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services.
