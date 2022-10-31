Gurugram: District Administration here on Monday bulldozed three houses of notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary in Hans Enclave area of Naharpur Rupa village.

Heavy police force was present on the spot during the demolition action.

As per the administration, the gangster had built houses after illegally occupying Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP)’s land. Kaushal Chaudhary’s name was also on the top of the list of Gurugram Police in the list of

people to face demolition action against illegal construction.

Prior to the demolition, HSVP had also issued notice to vacate the houses on October 21.

Chaudhary challenged the HSVP action in court after which he had obtained stay. However, on 29 October hearing, the court lifted the stay.

Following the court order, admin officials on Monday reached the location with several bulldozers and Pokeland machines and demolished the illegal structures. Heavy police deployment was ensured to avoid any conflict.

Who is Kaushal Chaurdhary

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary has more than 40 serious cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA).

He was recently in the news for threatening Lawrence Bishnoi gang members after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Chaudhary draws his connection with Bambiha Syndicate of Punjab. His gang is considered as the number one rivals to Bishnoi gang members and the two groups have been involved in several conflicts in the past.

After joining Bambiha Syndicate, Chaudhary allegedly managed several contract killings including murders of Akali Youth leader Vicky Middukheda in Mohali and the murder of International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya in Jalandhar.

Apart from this, Chaudhary has many criminal cases are registered against him in Bathinda, Abohar and Muktsar. Recently, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also conducted raids at his hideouts.

