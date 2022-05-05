Haryana: 4 ISI Khalistani terrorists arrested in Karnal with cross-border consignment, confess working for Rinda

The four arrested ISI-Khalistani operatives are believed to be close associates of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-BKI operative Harvinder Singh 'Rinda' who was running the Ferozepur-based terror cum weapons/explosives smuggling module

Karnal Police Thursday detained four ISI-Khalistani terrorists and recovered a large cache of explosives, including three IEDs and .30 caliber pistol from them.

The ISI-Khalistani operatives are believed to be close associates of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-BKI operative Harvinder Singh 'Rinda' who was running the Ferozepur-based terror cum weapons/explosives smuggling module.

Among those arrested is local kingpin Gurpreet Singh aka Gurtez aka Arman. The arrest was made during a joint interstate operation carried out by Intelligence Bureau with Telangana, Punjab and Haryana Police.

The terrorists were on their way to Nanded Sahib (Maharashtra) from Ferozepur, when they arrested near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal, Haryana, and their vehicle - Toyota Innova - was seized. The car they were travelling in was ladened with sacks filled with arms and ammunitions.

During the preliminary investigation, Gurpreet confessed that they received the consignment from across the border via drones at the behest of Rinda. After the probe, police informed that the arrested operatives were distributing arms and ammunitions for Rinda, who is working for ISI.

A report by Zee News said that bullets, gunpowder container were recovered from the vehicle the terror suspects were travelling in. Police say the substance recovered in the container could be RDX. After their arrest, a bomb disposal squad has been called for investigation and check contents of the package.

The cops are suspecting that the terrorists were planning a bigger attack. After the arrest, the entire city of Karnal has been put on high alert. Senior officers of police and administration are present on the spot.

The terrorists have been taken to Madhuban police station, where they are being probed. A report by Times Now said the terror suspects were arrested from a toll plaza around 4 am on Thursday and all of them are from Punjab.

