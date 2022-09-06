The boy went missing from the madrasa on Saturday and his decomposed body was recovered from an old room adjoining the prayer hall on Monday, said police.

New Delhi: An 11-year-old missing student was found dead inside a madrasa in Shah Chokha village of Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sameer, was studying in Dargah Wala Madrasa in village Shah Chaukha and even stayed there, police said.

Haryana | The body of an 11-year-old student studying in a madrasa located near the Manjhar of Pir Dada Shah Chaukha was found in Shah Chokha, village of Punhana sub-division of Nuh (05.09) pic.twitter.com/t416ugSBjF — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The boy went missing from the madrasa on Saturday and police recovered his decomposed body from an old room adjoining the prayer hall on Monday, they added.

The family has claimed that the boy has been murdered and filed a complaint against an unknown accused at Pinangawa police station.

According to Iqbal, resident of village Ted, his nephew Sameer was 11-year-old and was staying and studying Urdu and Arabic in Dargah Wala Madrasa in Shah Chaukha village since 2021.

He was 11 years & was studying in this madrasa for 1 year. I was told that my nephew had left the madrasa but did not reach home. We searched for him but couldn’t find it anywhere. This is murder. We demand that action should be taken in this: Kin of the deceased (05.09) pic.twitter.com/VFWleyVRNu — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

On Saturday, one of the villagers Haji Akhtar informed the family that Sameer is missing.

“We began searching for him from Saturday but could not find him. We were shocked when we got to know about his death. He was lying in the old room and half of his decomposed body was covered with sand. I suspect he was murdered and want justice,” Iqbal said in his complaint.

Since the body has been decomposed, there were no marks of injuries visible. The body has been kept in a mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday by a board of doctors, Nuh SP Varun Singla said. ”

After the postmortem report the cause behind the death will be revealed while our further investigation is underway,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

