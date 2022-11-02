Getting into Harvard Business School is a dream of many, and unfortunately, it remains a dream for most students as it is really hard to get admission to this prestigious institute. However, Aman Gupta, co-founder, and CMO at boAt Lifestyle has shared a post on Instagram which shows that even if you don’t study at a university like Harvard, you can still be very successful in the business world. In the caption of his post, Aman Gupta wrote that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. He went on to say that he and Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief product officer at boAt, were in the institute for talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. He added that he is hopeful now that their case study will help a lot of students to learn and grow around the world.

Have a look at this post:

The post received a lot of appreciation in the comment section. A user wrote, “Wow! This is great. Making India proud!”

Another individual wrote, “Many many congratulations.”

An account said, “You are an inspiration.”

Some users wrote that they are proud boAt customers.

The 36-page case study was written by Kairavi Dey and Rajiv Lal, who are researchers at the Harvard Business School. According to the case study, boAt Lifestyle is one of India’s first digitally native brands to record revenue in excess of $65 million and it is the fifth largest wearable company in the world.

Operated by Imagine Marketing limited, boAt is the Indian digital-first company that sells headphones, earphones, wireless speakers, connector cables, and smartwatches. The company sold “Indestructible” connector cables in 2016 solely via Amazon India. Following this, it began selling personal audio with wired earphone product range, BassHeads, and waterproofing. and robust cables. With time, boAt expanded into home audio, portable Bluetooth speakers, wireless audio, and smartwatches.

In a recent development, boAt deferred its plans of public share sale and raised $60 million from private investors instead amid the continuing concerns over the volatile stock market.

