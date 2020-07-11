Harsh Vardhan orders replacement of AIIMS Trauma Centre chief after COVID-19 positive journalist's death

A four-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the journalist's death, found no lapses in the COVID-19 treatment protocol

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC).

The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-19 positive journalist patient jumped from the 4th floor of the trauma centre and died.

"Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC. On 6 July, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the fourth floor and died," Vardhan tweeted.

Earlier he said that he directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration, for AIIMS as well as JPNATC. "The report, along with its recommendations, shall be submitted before me by 27 July, 2020," he tweeted.

The four-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide, did not find any malafide intent in the death of the journalist.