Harsh Goenka's take on traffic police at signal goes viral; leaves internet divided

Known for sharing hilarious and witty posts on his social media platforms, industrialist Harsh Goenka is quite popular among his followers, especially on Twitter. With 1.7 million people hanging on to his every word, he never misses the chance to entertain and update his followers. With that said, the industrialist has done it again! With his latest post on Twitter, he has grabbed attention on the internet. But he has also received divided reactions from people.

On Friday, Harsh Goenka shared a picture of a traffic police officer from a signal and jokingly captioned it, “Policeman withdrawing from ATM”. He made an indirect jibe at the cop for allegedly taking a bribe from truck drivers. The picture shows an officer standing up on the wheel of the truck and reaching in through the window. The picture is unclear and fails to establish what the officer was actually doing. However, it has invoked several reactions from people.

Policeman withdrawing from ATM 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/g1AvH1mnFo — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 14, 2022



While many found the picture funny and hilarious, some also criticised Goenka for making accusations without knowing the reality. A user commented, “Sorry sir, but without knowing the facts, no Indian can expect such a comment from you. Is it visible somewhere in this photo that he has climbed only for recovery…? All the countrymen expect some positive posts from you. Regards” to which the industrialist clarified that his tweet is just a joke.

Another person also wrote, “Sad to keep seeing these images across the country!”

Check some reactions:

aah nice..you judged that too without knowing actual scenario — Ritvik Vashishth (@VashishthRitvik) October 14, 2022

Normally, a hand from the ATM stretches out. — Rajgopalnb 🇮🇳 (@rajgopalnb) October 14, 2022

Well you dont know the context. The policeman may have climbed because the driver refused to show documents.

Anywhere else in the world you would have been held to libel, especially someone of your stature. — 🆕 (@_london_diaries) October 14, 2022

No not withdrawing, it’s not his money, he is just looting some one’s money from ATM. — harish (@harish6695) October 14, 2022

And usual reply from ATM..

‘insufficient balance’.. plz adjust with available balance..😅 — Sanjay Ingale (@sanjayingale28) October 14, 2022

He is checking the strength of the Tyre……a report will submit soon. — Bhim khatiwada (@Bhim0608k) October 14, 2022



The tweet has so far received over 9,000 likes and has also been retweeted more than 800 times. Hundreds of comments have also flooded the comment section. Many also commented with laughing emojis. Notably, this is not the first time that Goenka’s post has faced public furor.

Earlier in September, while sharing pictures of delicious food platters, Goenka had added that the food was served to inmates at the Fatehgarh Jail in Uttar Pradesh. While many hailed the tweet and the jail administration, a section of people also slammed him for spreading fake news.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.