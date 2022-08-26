Harsh Goenka shares video of QR code replacing cash in wedding

While the big fat Indian weddings surely witness money being showered by the relatives amidst the peppy beats of dhol, this time a QR code seems to have replaced the cash

There is no denying of the fact that digital payments have eased many lives. From stepping out without a wallet to roaming freely without fearing dropping cash on our way, entering into the world of digital payment is no less than a luxury. However, a hilarious video making the rounds on the internet shows yet another profit of having an online payment method handy. The video shared by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shows the way online payment methods have changed Indian weddings. While the big fat Indian weddings surely witness money being showered by the relatives amidst the peppy beats of dhol, this time a QR code seems to have replaced the cash.

While sharing the video, RPG Group conglomerate wrote in the caption, “There was a time when money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India…….” The video opens with a man holding his phone with the QR scanner open in it. This is amidst the wedding scenario where dhol is being played and relatives are dancing with the groom. Then the man moves towards the groom and rotates his phone over the groom’s head, the way elders do at the time of Nazar with money. After that, the man can be seen going to a person playing the dhol and scanning the QR Code pasted on it to make the payment. Lastly, he shows in the camera that he paid 50 bucks. Supers on the video read, “Digital India.”

There was a time money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India……. pic.twitter.com/g4BApTbPLw — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2022

Needless to say, the video is an instant hit among social media users. As soon as the business tycoon dropped the video, it started making rounds on the internet. Several users took to the comments section to reveal their profits after they started using the online payment method. One user commented, “Hahahaha, we are becoming digital – my street fruits/vegetable seller has Paytm QR code and so I don’t have to look for exact cash to pay him; so smooth, he also feels very happy.”

Hahahaha , we are becoming digital – my street fruits/ vegetables seller has PAYTM QR code and so I don’t have to look for exact cash to pay him ; so smooth , he also feels very happy — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) August 24, 2022

Another jokingly wrote, “It’s good that the QR code was not pasted on the bride or groom’s body parts like on a hand, head, etc. Otherwise, people would have given their gifts by scanning the QR code.”

It’s good that the QR code was not pasted in bride or groom’ s body part like hand,head etc. Otherwise, people would have given their gifts by scanning the QR code — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) August 25, 2022

Moreover, the video sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

Mera desh badal raha hai pic.twitter.com/4yIYuyBK6q — NJ (@n1nja_in) August 25, 2022

So far the video has been played over 2.5 lakh times and has garnered more than 4,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.