Harsh Goenka shares 'unique way of giving freebies'; internet left in splits
The viral video shows the TRS leader handing out bottles of alcohol and chicken to local people, just a day before Dussehra
At a time when the term ‘freebies’ has become quite popular in the political circles of the country, controversy continues to rise as politicians intend to distribute things to people in a bid to garner more votes and support.
However, giving the term freebies a new meaning was set by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihar, who was recently seen distributing alcohol and chicken to local people on Tuesday, a day before Dussehra. A video of the same has also gone viral on the Internet and has been widely shared.
The video shows the leader handing out bottles of alcohol and live chicken to locals in Warangal as they lined up for the gifts. While the video has caught the attention of people for all the wrong reasons, it also caught the eyes of industrialist Harsh Goenka. Goenka took to his official Twitter handle and shared the video by taking a jibe at the minister. “This must be the most unique way of giving freebies by politicians”, his caption read.
Watch the video here:
This must be the most unique way of giving freebies by politicians 😬pic.twitter.com/TZlpXygbHw
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 10, 2022
Internet cracked up over the distribution of alcohol and chicken
On the other hand, Internet users who were also taken by surprise after witnessing the idea of gifting alcohol and chicken took to the comment section to make fun of the same. Some also criticised the act by the leader and further condemned the freebies.
Check some reactions:
Notably, this came just the day before Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was to launch his national party on Dussehra as a part of which the leader was reportedly distributing these items as gifts.
On the other hand, the CMO while issuing a clarification on the same, stated that it has nothing to do with the national party formation, but was just a part of the Dussehra celebrations.
