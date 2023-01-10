Over the last one month, two similar incidents have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons where male passengers were accused of urinating on their co-passengers during the flight. In the recent one, a male passenger identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger aboard a New York-New Delhi Air India flight. While necessary actions have been taken against the man after a complaint was registered against him, Mishra who was employed with the US-based financial services company, Wells Fargo has also been terminated from his job. While this incident has received heavy backlash on the internet, it is the reaction of RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka that has won the internet.

Known for his witty takes on real-life incidents and for sharing inspiring content on social media, Harsh Goenka is quite active on Twitter. This time too, the industrialist took to Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet without mentioning the accused. Stating that he will never sit next to a banker on Air India flights, Goenka wrote, “I have decided that on Air India, I will never sit next to a banker. He may give me the liquidity which I’d rather not have…..”

Check out:

I have decided that on Air India, I will never sit next to a banker. He may give me the liquidity which I’d rather not have…..😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023



As soon as he shared the tweet, it left Goenka’s followers in splits. Along with many other users, actor Ranveer Shorey also added a laughing emoji in the comment section. A user wrote, “Air India serves Liquor to Banker –> Banker serves liquidity :)”, while another person commented, “I am flying air india tonight and am planning to ask which seat is fly-opening compliant midair.”

“Sir U R the Master of Epic! I bow down 2 U! Cant remember the last time I’ve laughed so gregariously!”, a third user wrote.

“Sir, I have planned to wear Rain coat with air purifier spray. And a rubber sheet as well for backup. Too much liquidity is unbearable…”, a fourth user wrote.

The hilarious tweet has so far amassed over 9,000 likes along with 610 views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.