Harsh Goenka reveals how India can get back the Kohinoor - and it has a Rishi Sunak connect

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third Prime Minister in under two months amid the nation facing acute economic challenge. However, closer home, Indians are rejoicing, since this is the first ever a Hindu has been elected to the top most post in the UK.

Sunak, 42, is of Indian descent and was born to parents who migrated to Britain from East Africa. And with Sunak becoming the new PM, Indians around the world are taking jibes and even planning to bring back the coveted Kohinoor, including Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of Indian RPG Group conglomerate.

History of the Kohinoor

One of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor, or Koh-i-Nur, is a part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom. However, it is originally a Golconda diamond, possibly mined in the Kollur Mine in India. One of the many famed stones on the Mughal Peacock Throne, it was added to Queen Victoria after the British annexation of the Punjab in 1849, during the reign of eleven-year-old emperor Maharaja Duleep Singh, who ruled under the shadow influence of the British ally Gulab Singh the 1st Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

How Harsh Goenka plans to bring back Kohinoor

Takin a jibe at the recent political crisis in Britain and the appointment of Sunak, Goenka took to Twitter and wrote about an idea – which incidentally his friend suggested – to bring back Kohinoor to India.

He wrote: My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:

1. Invite #RishiSunak to India.

2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws

3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.

4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.”

Interestingly, Goenka’s jibe not only hinted at UK’s politics but also on Bengaluru traffic.

Others too speak about Kohinoor

Not only Goenka, netizens have shared numerous posts and memes on Sunak and India's Kohinoor connect. One person shared, "Indians are behaving as if Rishi Sunak is gonna bring our Kohinoor back," while a second wrote, "Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister. Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;)"

Indians are behaving as if Rishi Sunak is gonna bring our Kohinoor back 😂 — Nayonika (@Nnayonnaise) October 25, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.

Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor 😉 pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN — Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022

Here's what other's shared:

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/XOmpHsKT3G — Prateek Parnami 🇮🇳 (@prateekparnami) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister of Britain * Indians asking for Kohinoor : pic.twitter.com/lar9jVJ5pH — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 26, 2022

Yup Rishi like Ram is our under cover agent to avenge the colonisation period n also to bring back the Kohinoor 😉 😂 #RamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/HyCxBXoJLp — Meenal (@mbu2617) October 26, 2022

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of United Kingdom 🇬🇧.

.

Indians expecting KOHINOOR💎 will now come back to INDIA🇮🇳

.

Meanwhile* pic.twitter.com/BLLHIZrWa5 — Abhiraj Sahu (@AbhirajSahu111) October 26, 2022

Notably, Sunak became the ruling Conservatives' new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.

