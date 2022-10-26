Harsh Goenka reveals how India can get back the Kohinoor - and it has a Rishi Sunak connect
One of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor, or Koh-i-Nur, is a part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom
New Delhi: Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third Prime Minister in under two months amid the nation facing acute economic challenge. However, closer home, Indians are rejoicing, since this is the first ever a Hindu has been elected to the top most post in the UK.
Sunak, 42, is of Indian descent and was born to parents who migrated to Britain from East Africa. And with Sunak becoming the new PM, Indians around the world are taking jibes and even planning to bring back the coveted Kohinoor, including Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of Indian RPG Group conglomerate.
History of the Kohinoor
One of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor, or Koh-i-Nur, is a part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom. However, it is originally a Golconda diamond, possibly mined in the Kollur Mine in India. One of the many famed stones on the Mughal Peacock Throne, it was added to Queen Victoria after the British annexation of the Punjab in 1849, during the reign of eleven-year-old emperor Maharaja Duleep Singh, who ruled under the shadow influence of the British ally Gulab Singh the 1st Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.
How Harsh Goenka plans to bring back Kohinoor
Takin a jibe at the recent political crisis in Britain and the appointment of Sunak, Goenka took to Twitter and wrote about an idea – which incidentally his friend suggested – to bring back Kohinoor to India.
He wrote: My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:
1. Invite #RishiSunak to India.
2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws
3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.
4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.”
Interestingly, Goenka’s jibe not only hinted at UK’s politics but also on Bengaluru traffic.
My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:
1. Invite #RishiSunak to India
2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws
3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.
4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor
💎 in 🇮🇳! 😀😀
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2022
Others too speak about Kohinoor
Not only Goenka, netizens have shared numerous posts and memes on Sunak and India's Kohinoor connect. One person shared, "Indians are behaving as if Rishi Sunak is gonna bring our Kohinoor back," while a second wrote, "Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister. Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;)"
Indians are behaving as if Rishi Sunak is gonna bring our Kohinoor back 😂
— Nayonika (@Nnayonnaise) October 25, 2022
Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.
Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor 😉 pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN
— Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022
Here's what other's shared:
PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/XOmpHsKT3G
— Prateek Parnami 🇮🇳 (@prateekparnami) October 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister of Britain
* Indians asking for Kohinoor : pic.twitter.com/lar9jVJ5pH
— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 26, 2022
Yup Rishi like Ram is our under cover agent to avenge the colonisation period n also to bring back the Kohinoor 😉 😂 #RamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/HyCxBXoJLp
— Meenal (@mbu2617) October 26, 2022
Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of United Kingdom 🇬🇧.
.
Indians expecting KOHINOOR💎 will now come back to INDIA🇮🇳
.
Meanwhile* pic.twitter.com/BLLHIZrWa5
— Abhiraj Sahu (@AbhirajSahu111) October 26, 2022
Notably, Sunak became the ruling Conservatives' new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why UK PM Liz Truss' troubles are a good sign for Rishi Sunak
With financial markets in turmoil and members of her own Conservative Party calling for her to step down, it seems that Liz Truss’ days are numbered. Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, is the betting favourite to replace her
Rishi Sunak's election as UK PM ground-breaking milestone, says Joe Biden
The election of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister is pretty astounding and a ground-breaking milestone, United States President Joe Biden has said.
Will build an economy that maximises Brexit opportunities: New UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss' 'mistakes'
'Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of Covid still lingers, Putin's war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over,' Sunak said in his first public address as UK PM