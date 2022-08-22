Harsh Goenka advises using difficult password for security, here's why

As the hackers are becoming smarter, keeping a difficult password is becoming more and more necessary. Cyber security is a major concern that the world governments have right now

As the hackers are becoming smarter, keeping a difficult password is becoming more and more necessary. Cyber security is a major concern that the world governments have right now. A total of 10.52 billion malware attacks were carried out across the globe in 2018. The USA was the most targeted country when it came to malware attacks. It accounted for almost half of the world’s total malware attacks. Recently, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, posted a tweet in which he advised everyone to use a difficult password to ensure cyber security.

“You must create a difficult password for your own security. For that reason, my password is ‘E7r9t8@Q#h%Hy+M’. But please don’t tell anyone.”, Goenka captioned his tweet with a bit of humour.

Have a look at this tweet here:

You must create a difficult password for your own security.

For that reason my password is ‘E7r9t8@Q#h%Hy+M’. But please don’t tell anyone 🙏. pic.twitter.com/ORCq26I8DX — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 21, 2022

Goenka also shared a picture in his tweet in which, the data was given regarding how much time it takes a hacker to brute force your password in 2022. The data given in the picture revealed some shocking facts. For instance, if you keep a 4 characters password containing only numbers, then a hacker can instantly brute force it. While, if you keep a password of 18 characters involving numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and symbols, then it will take a hacker 438 trillion years to brute force it.

One curious person made a comment with very interesting questions. He wrote, “Are passwords really always brute forced though? And are people really individually targeted? I don't know the first thing about hacking by the way, so these are the curiosities of someone who is a total novice. But I think if I was a hacker, I'd rather try brute forcing a large number of users at once. Don't know if that's possible. Also, if I had to target somebody specifically, I'd try using passwords that are more probable for the target. Is that possible through softwares? I have no idea. Like I said as a beginner here.”.

Are passwords really always brute forced tho? And are people really individually targeted? I don't know the first thing about hacking btw so these are the curiosities of somebody who's a total novice. But i think if i was a hacker

(1/2) — Tejasdeep S. S. (@Tejasdeep2) August 21, 2022

I'd rather try brute forcing a large number of users at once. Don't know if that's possible. Also if i had to target somebody specifically I'd try using passwords that are more probable for target. Is that possible thru softwares? I have no idea. Like i said a beginner here. — Tejasdeep S. S. (@Tejasdeep2) August 21, 2022

Notably, 45 per cent of global data breaches were due to hacking in 2019 while 22 per cent of the data breaches were the result of errors.

