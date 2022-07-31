Hariyali Teej 2022: Traditional dishes to share with your friends and family

Hariyali Teej, also known as Sawan Teej, is a widely celebrated Indian festival in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

The celebratory spirit of the festival is marked by some traditional delicacies that you can enjoy with your loved ones. Here are a few of them that you can try your hands at:

Ghevar: These round-shaped honey-comb-like Rajasthani sweet is dipped in sugar syrup that can be easily found in every sweet shop and is sold in large numbers. The malai inside it with its nutty topping will have you asking for more. Dal Baati: Dal Baati is a must for your festive feast. Stuffed baatis with ghee are served with hot dal or delicious choorma. This Rajasthan special delicacy is usually everyone’s favourite. Feni: Plain or sweet feni is usually cooked with milk to make a kheer-like dessert that is a treat for your taste buds. It’s a simple recipe but is tasty. Besan Kadhi: Besan Kadhi is among the most popular dishes cooked for teej. This kadhi is a thick gravy that is made from besan to which curd is added to give it a slightly sour flavour. Vegetable fritters called pakoras are added to the gravy. Mirchi Vada: This Rajasthani-style mirchi pakoda is made with a spicy aloo filling that is coated in a besan batter and is then deep fried. Red chilli, black carom seeds, green peppers, turmeric, and coriander leaves are added to make it flavourful. Shakar Para: Shakar Para is a sweet snack, which is made from a deep-fried flour and sugar mixture. The snack is perfect for enjoying during the monsoon rains and it is very easy to make in the kitchen.

