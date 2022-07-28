Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that observing Hariyali Amavasya helps ward off evil and negativity brings forth wealth and prosperity in life

During the holy month of Sawan, Amavasya Tithi is observed in the northern part of India as Hariyali Amavasya. It is considered to be auspicious for the Hindu community. This year, Hariyali Amavasya will be marked on 28 July.

The Hariyali Amavasya corresponds to Ashadha Amavasya which is grandly celebrated in other parts of the country including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu where the Amanta Lunar calendar is followed. In Gujarat, Hariyali Amavasya is also known as Haryali Amavas and Hariyali Amas.

On this day, several temples across the country, especially the ones in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and Vrindavan, organise a special Darshan. As per the Hindu calendar, Hariyali Amavasya usually falls just three days before the famous Hariyali Teej.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drikpanchang, Amavasya Tithi will begin on 27 July 2022 at 9:11 pm and end on 28 July 2022 at 11:24 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees observe the day by worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women offer green bangles, vermilion, and bindi among others to the goddess for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Devotees also worship the Peepal tree and Tulsi plant on this day.

Here are a few rituals that are practiced by devotees:

- Wake up early, take bath and wear clean clothes.

- Prepare your mind for puja and fast – to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

- Puja is performed among family members especially elders.

- During the day, devotees chant mantras and sing hymns to Lord Shiva.

- Once the sacred puja ends, prasad is distributed.

Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that observing Hariyali Amavasya helps ward off evil and negativity and brings forth wealth and prosperity in life.

Significance:

Apart from worshiping and observing a fast, many devotees also plant saplings. It is considered to be a symbol of happiness. People believe that by planting saplings, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bestow upon them happiness and wealth. So, saplings of tulsi, mango, banyan and neem among others are planted.

How is the day celebrated?

On Hariyali Amavasya, thousands of Krishna devotees visit the Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura and Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. They gather in large numbers for the special darshan of Lord Krishna. Apart from Krishna temples, several Shiva temples also arrange a special darshan on Hariyali Amavasya.

