Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status to share with loved ones

This year, the Republic Day celebrations coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to mark 75 years since India’s independence.

India will mark its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January this year. The day is celebrated to commemorate the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January, 1950.

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, no foreign dignitary will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. Furthermore, all people attending the parade will be asked to follow COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Furthermore, the parade will feature the latest defence technologies acquired by India including the Rafale aircraft. The Jaguar, Apache, Mi-17, Sarang, Sukhoi and Dakota aircraft will also be showcased at the event, according to a NDTV report.

On the occasion of Republic Day, here are some wishes and messages which you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the occasion:

Let us take an oath to our mother India that we will do everything that we can for our country's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

Thousand salutes to our freedom fighters, who gave us freedom. Let's come together and make it more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day 2022!

Happy republic day! Today was when India's constitution was made, and we got independence in real sense. Let us respect the day.

Enjoy your freedom, but also respect the numerous sacrifices made by our leaders. Happy Republic Day!

We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

